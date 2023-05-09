A group of lawmakers and advocates gathered in Lansing Tuesday to announce the anticipated rollout of a large set of bills targeting toxic “forever chemicals,” which have long plagued Michigan’s drinking water, soil and air.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made substances, often byproducts of manufacturing, that pose threats to public health. The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), has so far identified more than 230 sites in the state with PFAS contamination and 11,000 more potential sites.

The state has also set the tightest standards in the country for identifying and treating PFAS contamination in 2020.

With Democrats in charge of the Legislature this term, lawmakers say they are making further action on the issue a high priority.

“I’ve seen firsthand how in my own district these forever chemicals and the health complications that they cause are impacting residents,” said state Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids).

“ … Legislators are working now to prepare a package of bills, and I imagine that we will be dropping bills well into 2024. This is a really complex legislative area, deeply entrenched in emerging science that sometimes changes from one week to the next,” Hood said.

She added that lawmakers are making sure the bills are airtight so they can move quickly across committee desks, then to the chamber floor “when the time is right.”

Hood said the first bills can be expected by mid-June or earlier, and will likely target PFAS in packaging, cosmetics and other consumer products.

The wide-ranging legislative priorities that will eventually translate into House bills include support for PFAS-impacted communities, more effective contamination cleanup, increased funding for regulatory agencies that deal with PFAS and accountability for polluters.

“We are calling for policy solutions to prevent future PFAS contamination, and that starts with stopping PFAS at the source,” said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network.

“Legislatures in states across the country and Midwest have already passed laws to protect their residents’ health and address this issue. We look forward to working with lawmakers in Michigan to ensure we are passing similar policies to lead on the fight against PFAS,” Wynn-Stelt continued.

Lawmakers also noted that while the Legislature works on the state budget for the coming 2024 Fiscal Year, they are making sure to set aside funds dedicated to water infrastructure projects, water treatment plants, stormwater and drinking water protection, environmental justice and site cleanup.