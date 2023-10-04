Bipartisan bills to guarantee the screening of minors for lead poisoning in Michigan were signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The legislation requires all children be tested for lead poisoning between 12 and 24 months of age, while also allowing for parents to opt out if they choose to do so.

“In Michigan, we know the importance of safe drinking water and the devastating, long-lasting impacts of lead exposure,” said Whitmer. “With our historic investments in water infrastructure over the last five years, our work to replace tens of thousands of lead service lines, and [Tuesday’s] bills to test children for lead exposure, we will protect our water and our children.”

During hearings earlier this year on the bills, health professionals, parent advocates and lawmakers supported both of the bills that were signed into law Tuesday.

Senate Bill 31, sponsored by state Sen. John Cherry (D-Flint), requires a physician treating a minor to test or order a test for lead poisoning at early ages.

“Lead poisoning poses a serious health risk to kids not only in Flint, but across Michigan,” said Cherry on Tuesday. “This legislation, which ensures access to lead testing for all children, regardless of their insurance coverage, will help parents identify early on if their children have been exposed to lead. This way, they can ensure their kids receive the treatment they need to live a happy, healthy and full life.”

House Bill 4200, sponsored by Rep. Helena Scott (D-Detroit), will update a child’s immunization certificate to include a space indicating whether the minor had been tested for lead poisoning, beginning January 1, 2024.

“The signing of this bill is a tangible commitment to regularly screen children for lead exposure at varied intervals in partnership and under the auspices of the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Scott. “As we work to get the lead out of our infrastructure, I see this lead screening bill as an important tool that will enable us to act quickly in cases of lead exposure, and ultimately, we can better protect the health and well-being of our young children.”

Both Flint and Benton Harbor have suffered from extensive lead poisoning, while other Michigan communities have also faced high rates, including Hamtramck and Grand Rapids. In 2021, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that Michigan ranked the third highest in the nation for children with elevated levels of lead in their blood.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lead is a highly toxic metal once commonly used in paint, plumbing pipes and gasoline, and any exposure to lead can lead to a wide array of health problems, including behavioral issues, learning disabilities, seizures, anemia, and brain damage. Additionally, the CDC reports that lead exposure is especially dangerous for children under age 6 because their bodies are rapidly developing.